Head to Head Analysis: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) versus PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY)

PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY – Get Rating) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PageGroup and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PageGroup 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 2 2 2 0 2.00

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $237.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than PageGroup.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PageGroup N/A N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing 18.46% 104.60% 5.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PageGroup and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PageGroup and Automatic Data Processing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PageGroup N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $16.96 billion 5.39 $2.95 billion $7.83 28.27

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than PageGroup.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats PageGroup on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. It also provides assessment, consulting, and talent services under the Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent supplementary brands. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

