Head-To-Head Review: Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) versus Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ero Copper and Spectris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $426.40 million 4.50 $101.83 million $0.80 25.94 Spectris $1.78 billion 2.85 $477.02 million N/A N/A

Spectris has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 2 0 0 2.00 Spectris 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ero Copper and Spectris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ero Copper currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.02%. Spectris has a consensus price target of $4,265.00, indicating a potential upside of 17,509.41%. Given Spectris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectris is more favorable than Ero Copper.

Volatility & Risk

Ero Copper has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 17.65% 14.30% 6.41% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Spectris on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. Spectris plc was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

