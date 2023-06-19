Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Update

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Helios Towers Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of HTWSF stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

About Helios Towers

(Get Rating)

See Also

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.