Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 96.5 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAF opened at $2,162.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,129.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,899.52. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $994.16 and a 12-month high of $2,235.40.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.