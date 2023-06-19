Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 96.5 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAF opened at $2,162.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,129.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,899.52. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $994.16 and a 12-month high of $2,235.40.
