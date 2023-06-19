Hermez Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $180,608.24 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $173.00 million and $180,608.24 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.74 or 0.00017949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.73786212 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $180,612.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

