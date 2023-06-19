Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Heyu Biological Technology Stock Performance

Heyu Biological Technology stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. Heyu Biological Technology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Get Heyu Biological Technology alerts:

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Heyu Biological Technology Corp. operates as a shell company. The company was founded on May 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Xiamen City, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Heyu Biological Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.