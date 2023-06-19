Hoese & Co LLP Buys 34,840 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 6.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP owned 0.17% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 82,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 30,659 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,289.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 379,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS VUSB opened at $49.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.