Hoese & Co LLP Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoese & Co LLP trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.5% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 35,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 649,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $65,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $91.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

