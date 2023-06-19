Hoese & Co LLP Has $3.99 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DGRO stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

