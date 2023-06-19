Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $18.34 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 127,176 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.