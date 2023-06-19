Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

