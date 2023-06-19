HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HBBHF opened at $134.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average of $134.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $134.00.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

