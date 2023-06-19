Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in May

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,121.0 days.
Hoshizaki Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HSHIF opened at $64.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. Hoshizaki has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $64.00.
Hoshizaki Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hoshizaki (HSHIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.