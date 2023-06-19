Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in May

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,121.0 days.

Hoshizaki Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HSHIF opened at $64.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. Hoshizaki has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Get Hoshizaki alerts:

Hoshizaki Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.