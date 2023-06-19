HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Price Performance

NASDAQ HUBCW opened at $0.04 on Monday. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBCW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Company Profile

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

