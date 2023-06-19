Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Up 13.5% in May

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 668,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $320.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $322.89.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

