Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in May

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,700 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 825,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Down 11.0 %

HUFAF opened at $12.25 on Monday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

