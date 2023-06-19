Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in May

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,700 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 825,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Down 11.0 %
HUFAF opened at $12.25 on Monday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.
