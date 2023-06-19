Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Update

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ibstock Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IBJHF opened at $2.14 on Monday. Ibstock has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Get Ibstock alerts:

About Ibstock

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.