Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Update

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ibstock Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IBJHF opened at $2.14 on Monday. Ibstock has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.
About Ibstock
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ibstock (IBJHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.