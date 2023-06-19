ICON (ICX) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $179.76 million and $3.45 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,672,585 coins and its circulating supply is 959,672,586 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 959,669,522.9959599. The last known price of ICON is 0.18708511 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,717,307.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

