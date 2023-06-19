ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ICON Public Trading Up 0.2 %

ICLR opened at $234.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.48 and its 200 day moving average is $213.07.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

