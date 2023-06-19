Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Lifted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $205.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

