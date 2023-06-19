IMAC (BACK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th.

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a negative net margin of 131.06%.

NASDAQ:BACK opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BACK Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 59.29% of IMAC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

