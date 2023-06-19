IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $21.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several brokerages have commented on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

IMAX Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IMAX by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. IMAX has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.44 million, a P/E ratio of -149.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

Featured Articles

