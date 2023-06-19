Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.98.

MNST stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

