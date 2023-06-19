Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $257.09 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

