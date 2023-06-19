Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William E. Fair purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,089.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William E. Fair acquired 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,422.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,673,000 after purchasing an additional 323,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,638,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after acquiring an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

