Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $458.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $426.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.28. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

