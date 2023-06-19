INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Update

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,200 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 465,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $66.95 on Monday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.32.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INDT shares. TheStreet lowered INDUS Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About INDUS Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 industrial/logistics buildings totaling 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.