INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDTGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $66.95 on Monday. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 305.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INDT shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About INDUS Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 industrial/logistics buildings totaling 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

Further Reading

Dividend History for INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.