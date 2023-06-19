INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
INDUS Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:INDT opened at $66.95 on Monday. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32.
INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on INDT shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About INDUS Realty Trust
INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 industrial/logistics buildings totaling 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INDUS Realty Trust (INDT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.