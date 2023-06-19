INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $66.95 on Monday. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 305.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INDT shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 industrial/logistics buildings totaling 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

Further Reading

