Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,091 shares in the company, valued at $482,944.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agiliti Trading Down 2.2 %

AGTI opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 191.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $22.52.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agiliti by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

