Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells $659,960.84 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $98.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 27.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,966 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 37.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 91,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

