Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells $609,758.46 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Berg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $125.46 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.