Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells $542,494.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) insider Hideki Garren sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $542,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hideki Garren also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Hideki Garren sold 4,669 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $346,533.18.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $68.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.02. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 71.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,686,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after buying an additional 223,962 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 986,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

