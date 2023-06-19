Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Sells $1,498,263.21 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TDC opened at $51.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 144.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

