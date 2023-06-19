Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $2,438,040.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $815.89 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $831.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $782.92 and a 200-day moving average of $723.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

