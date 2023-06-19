Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $2,438,040.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $815.89 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $831.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $782.92 and a 200-day moving average of $723.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.
TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
