Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.84.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

