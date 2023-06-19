Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $376.53 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.09 and its 200 day moving average is $365.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

