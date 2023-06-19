Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $376.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

