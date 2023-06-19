Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $38,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average is $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

