Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,947,000 after purchasing an additional 267,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,266,000 after buying an additional 235,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,023,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.71.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.26.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

