Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $227.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average of $214.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

