Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE T opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

