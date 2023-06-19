Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

