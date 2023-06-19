Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $18,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,727,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 278,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $1,536,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.86 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

