Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,395 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 477,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 27,566 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 620.1% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,158,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $49.37.
About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
