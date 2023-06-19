Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEFA opened at $68.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.