Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $470.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.19 and its 200-day moving average is $458.38.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.