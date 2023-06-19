Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 843,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,634.5 days.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$233.00 to C$224.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of IFCZF opened at $149.17 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $157.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

