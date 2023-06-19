Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.00 million-$376.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.13 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.71.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,129,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

