Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,884 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.