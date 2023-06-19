Intermediate Capital Group (ICGUF) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) is one of 1,129 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Intermediate Capital Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Intermediate Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Intermediate Capital Group pays out 57.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 644.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Intermediate Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intermediate Capital Group N/A N/A 48.88 Intermediate Capital Group Competitors $471.11 million $2.94 million 0.53

This table compares Intermediate Capital Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intermediate Capital Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intermediate Capital Group. Intermediate Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intermediate Capital Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intermediate Capital Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Intermediate Capital Group Competitors 1061 4314 5477 79 2.42

Intermediate Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $1,470.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,348.28%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 35.00%. Given Intermediate Capital Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Intermediate Capital Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Intermediate Capital Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermediate Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Intermediate Capital Group Competitors 374.15% 7.68% 4.98%

Summary

Intermediate Capital Group rivals beat Intermediate Capital Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing. The firm does not invest in property companies, early stage funds or start-ups. Within fund of fund, it specializes in secondary investments. The firm prefer to invest in all sector with focus on insurance, healthcare, education and childcare. It prefers to invest in commercial real estate assets and commercial property in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies whose principal place of business is DACH region, European Union, Pan-European, Germany, Spain, Nordic, United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, North America, South East Asia and the Asia Pacific, including Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Oceania, and New Zealand. The firm provides mezzanine financing in the range between 15 million ($20.31 million) and 500 million ($676.1 million) to firms with an enterprise values between $ 40.62 million and 1 billion ($1353.94 million). Its real estate debt investments typically are in the range £5 million ($8.20 million) and £50 million ($82.1 million) secured on commercial real estate assets in the value range £20 million ($32.84 million) and £200 million ($328.38 million). The firm seeks to acquire minority, and majority stakes. It generally structures its financing in the form of subordinated loan with equity warrants, as preference shares, preferred equity, mezzanine debt, convertible loan, leveraged loans, senior, junior, and mezzanine loans, and CDOs. The firm provides loans for a maturity period between seven years and 10 years with repayments to be made in one payment at final maturity. Its mezzanine investments are usually structured to provide a cash yield between three percent and four percent over the relevant interbank rate, plus an additional return to reflect the risk involved. It also invests in the debt, fixed income and alternate asset markets. The firm's alternative capital solutions invest in mid-market companies, in Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific. It invests in corporate businesses through private debt, senior, junior and sub-ordinate debt, mezzanine, structured loans and equity in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America. Alternative Credit strategies are structured in portfolio format, such as CLOs, RMBS, CMBS and correlation tranches. It focus on structured credit, and credit portfolios sourced from banks balance sheets. The firm's direct lending strategies invest in senior secured and subordinated debt investments in companies across Europe either as the lead arranger or the sole lender. In strategic secondaries, it focuses on restructuring, mainly in the North America, United States and Europe with a focus on leading restructuring and recapitalization transactions for mature private equity funds. In fixed income solutions, the firm invests in leveraged loans and high yield bonds; corporate loans and bonds- segregated loan strategies as well as multi-asset credit funds; multi-asset credit strategies- European loans and European high yield bonds; CLOsin Europe and in the United States, Asset Backed Securities and securitised debt- Europe and in the United States. It is also a manager of third party mezzanine, CDO, and Institutional Client Funds. It seeks to make balance sheet investments and seeks Board attendance rights from its portfolio companies. Intermediate Capital Group plc was founded in 1989 and is based in London with additional offices across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.